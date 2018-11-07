Community Calendar
Here you can find out about upcoming events and view photo galleries of past events. Some events may allow for online registration and the ticket purchase. Click the event name to view more details.
SAVE-THE-DATE
CLLA Capitol Hill Day
February 23 – 24, 2020
Washington, D.C.
Hyatt Place Washington D.C./National Mall,
Washington D.C.
SAVE-THE-DATE
CLLA National Convention
May 6-8, 2020
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Marriott,
Downtown Magnificent Mile
SAVE-THE-DATE
CLLA Western Region Conference
Friday, September 11, 2020
Universal City, California
Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City
555 Universal Hollywood Drive
Universal City, CA
More information to follow in the future.