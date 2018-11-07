Community Calendar

CLLA Capitol Hill Day
February 23 – 24, 2020
Washington, D.C.

Hyatt Place Washington D.C./National Mall,
CLLA National Convention
May 6-8, 2020
Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Marriott,
Downtown Magnificent Mile

Click Here to Register Online
CLLA Western Region Conference
Friday, September 11, 2020
Universal City, California

Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City
555 Universal Hollywood Drive
Universal City, CA

More information to follow in the future.